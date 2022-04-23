|
23.04.2022 15:15:00
Warner Brothers Discovery Has a Lot of Options Ahead
Warner Brothers Discovery (NASDAQ: WBD) began life as a stand-alone, combined company after a long, drawn-out merger. Its stock price has been volatile and the brand new shareholder base consists of many AT&T (NYSE: T) shareholders who received shares in the spinoff and are evaluating what to do with them. As part of the deal, AT&T shareholders received 0.24 shares of Warner Brothers Discovery for each share of AT&T they own. This setup means that AT&T shareholders owned 71% of the new company when it began trading. Given this backdrop, the stock will almost certainly be choppy in the near term, but over the long term it has a lot of potential. David Zaslav has served as the CEO of Discovery since 2006, and will serve in the same role with the newly combined entity. Zaslav led the launch of the Discovery+ streaming service, which now has 22 million paid subscribers. He elevated Discovery into a player on the global stage by expanding internationally, and helped Discovery turn into a juggernaut in the world of unscripted content.Zaslav already has prior experience integrating new brands into the Discovery empire, adding HGTV and the Food Network into the fold with the acquisition of the Scripps Networks in 2018. He partnered with Oprah Winfrey in a groundbreaking deal that created The Oprah Winfrey Network, which grew into a successful media empire in its own right. Now Zaslav is in control of a massive library of scripted content and intellectual property, ranging from Batman and Superman to The Sopranos to CNN, and it is up to him to use it effectively for shareholders. Zaslav has a lot of levers that he can pull in order to unlock the potential of this compelling mix of franchises.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
