Warner Communications Named Agency of Record By Middlesex Mediation

BOSTON, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Warner Communications (a Millwright agency) has been chosen as the public relations agency of record for Middlesex Mediation , an ADR (alternative dispute resolution) firm. The Boston-based firm is led by John D. Hanify, former Assistant U.S. Attorney for the District of Massachusetts and retired partner at Jones Day, where he had served as head of its Boston litigation practice.

"Middlesex Mediation is composed of a team of 'neutrals,' each of whom have represented all corporate constituencies – shareholders, employees and officers - and have extensive experience solving business disputes and settling litigation in ADR proceedings," said John D. Hanify, founder, Middlesex Mediation. "Warner's thoughtful approach to understanding and communicating our vision of how complex business and commercial disputes benefit from the flexibility inherent in mediation and ADR is invaluable as we seek to elevate awareness of our work across diverse industries."

Middlesex Mediation is engaging the Warner team to amplify awareness of its professional services, including how its cost-saving ADR approach can benefit individual industries, across the Boston metro and greater New England region.

"From Boston's biotech industry, to the 495 tech corridor, to New England's renowned academic institutions, General Counsels and the C-suite across industries benefit from the ADR approach. The regional, industry and law firm communications experience that Warner brings to our work with Middlesex Mediation empowers us to ably elevate the meaningful work being done by John Hanify and his colleagues," said Warner Communications President Erin Vadala.

Middlesex Mediation is an ADR (alternative dispute resolution) firm based in Boston, MA, and serving the greater New England region. The firm founder, John D. Hanify, is former Assistant U.S. Attorney for the District of Massachusetts and retired partner at Jones Day, where he had served as head of its Boston litigation practice. He is joined by a panel of 'neutrals;' attorneys who have had extensive careers as lawyers to business, academic or charitable corporations and on behalf of corporate employees. Each has tried varied business cases and settled multiples of those they tried, and have seen the utility of early settlements as well as the challenges of maneuvering an active matter in litigation onto a pathway toward settlement.

Warner Communications Group, (a Millwright agency), is an award-winning integrated marketing communications agency based in Boston with offices in New York, San Francisco, Dallas, Houston, Las Vegas, Louisville, Miami, and Provo.. The agency holds expertise across a broad range of industries, including: supply chain, logistics, advanced manufacturing, Industry 4.0, B2B, technology, procurement, professional services, and convenience store retail. Driven to expand visibility, establish credibility, and build trust in brands while creating programs that move customers to action and achieve measurable results for clients, Warner is known for its commitment to delivering unmatched creativity, program results and client service.

