|
09.02.2023 03:00:26
Warner-Discovery Still Can't Settle on a Coherent Streaming Strategy
For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.The state of the Warner-Discovery union is... we wish we could tell you.After Warner Media folded into Discovery last year, the newlyweds made the merger of Discovery+ and Warners' HBO Max sound as straightforward as seating Tony and Carmela Soprano next to HGTV's Chip and Joanna Gaines at a dinner party. Now, the company says it intends to merge-but-not-quite-merge the two platforms in the latest example of an increasingly unstreamlined streaming landscape.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!