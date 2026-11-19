(RTTNews) - Warner Music Group Corporation (WMG), an entertainment company, on Thursday reported a rise in earnings for the final quarter of fiscal 2026, helped by improved revenue and a drop in expenses.

For the three-month period, the company reported a net income of $178 million, or $0.34 per class A and B share, higher than $109 million, or $0.21 per class A and B share in the same period last year. Excluding items, profit was $288 million, or $0.55 per basic share, up from $278 million, or $0.53 per basic share in the previous year.

Earnings before income taxes stood at $277 million as against the prior year's $106 million. Operating income surged to $320 million from $143 million a year ago. Total costs and expenses moved down to $1.683 billion from last year's $1.725 billion. Revenue was $2.001 billion, up from $1.868 billion in the previous year. Revenue from the company's Recorded Music increased to $1.639 billion from last year's $1.534 billion, helped by increased revenue from digital and licensing businesses.

WMG was down by 0.67% at $32.74 in the pre-market trade on the Nasdaq.