Warner Music Group To Buy Sureel AI

(RTTNews) - Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG) said Wednesday it has agreed to acquire Sureel AI as the music company looks to help artists, songwriters and other rightsholders get credit and compensation when their work is used in AI-generated content or to train AI models.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Sureel's technology creates an "AI DNA" for every work that helps trace how AI models use elements of copyrighted content. The platform also provides intellectual property provenance, compliance reporting and attribution tools, including capabilities to monitor the use of artists' voices, likenesses and performance identities in AI-generated content.

Warner Music said Sureel will continue to operate as a standalone platform serving the music and AI sectors.

"Bringing Sureel into WMG strengthens our capability for protection, control and monetization and ensures that the creative community remains in control of its intellectual property, name, image, likeness, and voice," said Robert Kyncl, Chief Executive Officer, Warner Music.