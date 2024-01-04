|
04.01.2024 11:35:00
Warning: Investors Are Throwing This High-Yield Baby Out With the Bathwater
Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE: BNS), also known as Scotiabank, has a 6.4% dividend yield. That's more than 3 percentage points higher than the average bank stock, using S&P Bank ETF as an industry proxy. There are some reasons for the higher yield, but management is confident that the dividend is safe. Here's why you might want to add this Canadian banking giant to your portfolio.The core of Scotiabank's business is its Canadian operations. Canada's banking industry is highly regulated, with a handful of giants effectively insulated from competition. Scotiabank is among that elite group, so there's a solid business foundation here. That said, Canada's banking system also tends to be fairly conservative because of all that regulation, a fact that's reflected throughout Scotiabank's operations.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu With Incmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu With Incmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!