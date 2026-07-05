Something Holdings Aktie
ISIN: JP3322960000
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05.07.2026 09:45:00
Warning: The Stock Market Is Doing Something Last Seen Before the Dot-Com Crash -- and Investors Should Pay Attention
Investors who have been around a while no doubt remember the dot-com bubble and subsequent crash quite well. The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) sank as much as 48% between January 2000 and July 2002. The Nasdaq-100 plunged more than 80%. It took years for the indexes to fully recover.That tumultuous period might seem like ancient history today with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq-100 trading near their all-time highs. But could there be a dangerous undercurrent below the surface? Maybe. The stock market is doing something last seen before the dot-com crash -- and investors should pay attention.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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