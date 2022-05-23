|
23.05.2022 10:00:45
Warning to over-55s: don’t raid your pension pot to cope with inflation
As the cost of living soars, retirement savings are being viewed as a means of settling bills. We list reasons why this should be avoidedPensions experts are warning over-55s against using their retirement savings to see them through the cost-of-living crisis.Inflation soared to 9% in April as a result of the escalating price of food, fuel and transport, putting a squeeze on finances for many households. Those able to access their pension pots could be tempted to take out money to cover immediate costs, but this comes with the risk of having significantly less income in the future. Continue reading...
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"
