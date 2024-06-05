Warrants of series TO7 were subscribed to approximately 95 percent and Terranet receives approximately SEK 12.6 million

Terranet AB (publ) ("Terranet" or the "Company") today announces the outcome of the exercise of warrants of series TO7. In total, 173,029,725 warrants of series TO7 were exercised, corresponding to approximately 95 percent of the total number of outstanding warrants of series TO7, for subscription of 173,029,725 B-shares at a subscription price of SEK 0.073 per share. Terranet will receive approximately SEK 12.6 million before issuing costs through the exercise of the warrants of series TO7.



Background

The exercise period for exercise of the warrants of series TO7 took place from May 20, 2024, up to and including June 3, 2024. The subscription price per B-share for exercising the warrants of series TO7 was set to SEK 0.073.

In total, 173,029,725 warrants of series TO7 were exercised for subscription of 173,029,725 B-shares, meaning that approximately 95 percent of all outstanding warrants of series TO7 were exercised.

Exercised warrants have been replaced with interim shares (IA), pending registration with the Swedish Companies Registration Office. The interim shares are expected to be converted to B-shares within approximately two (2) weeks.

Share capital and dilution

Through the exercise of the warrants of series TO7, the number of shares in Terranet increases by 173,029,725 B-shares, from 898,003,007 shares (consisting of 1,083,063 A-shares and 896,919,944 B-shares) to a total of 1,071,032,732 shares. The share capital will increase by SEK 1,730,297.25 from SEK 8,980,030.07 to SEK 10,710,327.32.

For existing shareholders who did not exercise any warrants of series TO7, the dilution amounts to approximately 16.16 percent of the number of shares and approximately 16.14 percent of the number of votes in the Company.

Comment from Magnus Andersson, CEO

"We are very pleased that so many shareholders have chosen to exercise their warrants and thus show a continued belief in the company and its future development. Through the proceeds we receive from TO7, the company is expected to have financing until the exercise period of TO8."

Advisers

Mangold Fondkommission AB is the financial advisor and the issuing agent to Terranet AB (publ) in connection with the exercise of series TO7 warrants. Eversheds Sutherland Advokatbyrå AB is the legal advisor to the Company in connection with the exercise of series TO7 warrants.

This information is information that Terranet AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the above contact person's agency, at 08:00 CEST on June 4, 2024.

About Terranet AB (publ)

Terranet is on a mission to save lives in urban traffic.

We develop breakthrough tech solutions for Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) and Autonomous Vehicles (AV) that protect vulnerable road users.

With a unique patented vision technology, Terranet’s anti-collision system BlincVision laser scans and detects road objects up to ten times faster and with higher accuracy than any other ADAS technology available today.

Terranet is based in Lund, Sweden, and in the heart of the European automotive industry in Stuttgart, Germany. The company is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market since 2017 (Nasdaq: TERRNT B).

