Warren Buffet Can't Get Enough of Apple Stock. Should You Buy Now?

Warren Buffett's company, Berkshire Hathaway, bought its first shares of Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) in Q1 2016. The company continued adding to its position through 2018. After selling some of its shares through 2020, Berkshire reignited a buying spree of its favorite stock in 2022.At the end of Q2 2022, Berkshire owned 895 million Apple shares, making up nearly 43% of the company's stock portfolio. Alternatively, the stake represents about 22.5% of Berkshire's market cap and about 5.6% of all outstanding Apple shares. The stake makes Berkshire the third-largest shareholder behind index giants Vanguard and BlackRock.Regarding Apple, Buffett has remarked that it's probably the best business he knows of in the world and that the iPhone is a "sticky" product that keeps people within the company's ecosystem. Those comments speak to Buffett's voracious appetite for Apple shares, but what does he mean by "sticky"?