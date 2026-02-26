Berkshire Hathaway Aktie

26.02.2026 10:10:00

Warren Buffett, in His Last Quarter as Berkshire Hathaway CEO, Made a Move That Investors Shouldn't Ignore. (And It Reinforces What He's Said Over 60 Years.)

Warren Buffett is a name investors don't ignore. That's because the billionaire has proven his investing strengths over many years -- Buffett led Berkshire Hathaway to market-beating success over six decades as he hand-picked many stocks and held onto them as their growth stories unfolded.Importantly, Buffett has shared the secrets of his success not just through required filings but also through interviews and other public communications. So, investors who have listened to him and applied some of his techniques have benefited.Buffett remains chairman of Berkshire, but he retired as chief executive officer at the end of last year and handed the reins to Greg Abel. Before he did, though, he made a move in his last quarter on the job that investors shouldn't ignore. And it reinforces everything he's said over 60 years.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
