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WKN DE: A11312 / ISIN: US8872281048
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11.05.2026 21:15:00
Warren Buffett Always Said to Be Fearful When Others Are Greedy. With Investor Sentiment Surging, Is It Time to Worry?
Warren Buffett was the CEO of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRKA)(NYSE: BRKB) until the end of 2025. He successfully navigated the markets for decades, building an investment record that earned him the nickname the Oracle of Omaha. His investment advice, while often folksy, is well worth listening to in both its direct and indirect forms. One of the pillars of Buffett's investment approach was to be fearful when others are greedy. And greedy when others are fearful. He ended his tenure at Berkshire Hathaway in what could easily be described as a fearful mood. Here's what you need to know.Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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