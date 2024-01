Warren Buffett and Berkshire Hathaway Own Citigroup Stock. Should You?

In early 2022, Warren Buffett and his investing team at Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) made a splash by buying $3 billion in shares of Citigroup (NYSE: C).At the time, Citigroup was experiencing seismic change under new CEO Jane Fraser. The stock's valuation was hovering well below its peers, still hobbled by a poor reputation and memories of its 2008 government bailout. Fraser promised a way out through targeted cost-cutting, which she believed would make the bank more efficient -- and profitable.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel