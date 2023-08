Warren Buffett and Michael Burry Just Sent Wall Street a Grim Warning: The Stock Market May Be Headed Lower

Many stocks are up sharply this year as signs of economic resilience reinvigorated investors. The broad-based S&P 500 is up 15% year to date, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite is up 29%.But Wall Street legends Warren Buffett and Michael Burry apparently see a reckoning for overvalued equities on the horizon, as both investors recently took steps to protect their portfolios from a stock market correction.Here are the details.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel