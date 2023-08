Warren Buffett Bought 5 Stocks in Q2. Here's the Best of the Bunch.

We already knew that Warren Buffett wasn't a big buyer of stocks in the second quarter of 2023. Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) Q2 update last week revealed the conglomerate was a net seller of stocks to the tune of nearly $8 billion. Buffett (through Berkshire) completely exited three positions and reduced Berkshire's stake in five stocks. But he wasn't totally focused on selling. Buffett bought five stocks in the second quarter.And one stands out as the best of the bunch. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel