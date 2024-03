Warren Buffett Bought a Mystery Stock in Q4. Here Are 3 Good Candidates.

There's a mystery afoot -- and Warren Buffett is at the center of it.Berkshire Hathaway's regulatory filing to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission last month revealed that Buffett and his team bought only three stocks in the fourth quarter of 2023. However, for the second quarter in a row, Berkshire requested SEC approval to withhold the disclosure of one or more holdings. Buffett seems to have bought a mystery stock in Q4. Here are three good candidates.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel