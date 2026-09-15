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15.09.2026 17:45:01

Warren Buffett Bought Alphabet Stock About a Year Ago. 3 Reasons It’s Still a Buy Today

In the third quarter of 2025, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRKA) (NYSE:BRKB) initiated a position in Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL). The conglomerate has doubled down since and now has Alphabet as one of its top five holdings. What's perhaps most surprising is that Warren Buffett was behind this stock purchase, according to the man himself, despite his long-standing reputation for not investing in tech stocks. Alphabet has performed well over the past 12 months, but there is still plenty of upside ahead for investors focused on the long game. Let's consider three reasons why the stock is still a buy.

Image source: The Motley Fool.

Alphabet is best known for its search engine, Google. The company is by far the leader in this industry and generates a substantial portion of its sales from its Google advertising business. YouTube, which Alphabet also owns, contributes meaningfully as well, still mostly through ads. However, in recent quarters, Alphabet's most important growth driver has arguably been its cloud computing business, Google Cloud.

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