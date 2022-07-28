Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
Warren Buffett Bought More Apple Stock. Should Investors Follow Suit?

In today's market, it's not easy to find a technology company performing at a high level, but Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) continues to be one of the few to do so. The iPhone maker, which represents 40% of Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) investment portfolio, has outperformed financially of late despite shedding 16.7% of its value since the start of the year. This has created a unique buying opportunity for shrewd investors -- at least that's what Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett seems to think. The "Oracle of Omaha's" company bought $600 million worth of Apple stock during the first quarter of 2022, and I wouldn't be surprised to see the star stock picker scoop up additional shares if it continues to move lower in the coming trading sessions.Should investors follow Buffett and purchase Apple stock right now?Continue reading
Apple Inc Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.1 Shs 4 948,00 -5,43% Apple Inc Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.1 Shs
Apple Inc. 159,52 3,50% Apple Inc.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Börsen schließen in der Gewinnzone -- Bilanzen von Amazon und Apple überraschen positiv: ATX steigt vor dem Wochenende kräftig -- DAX höher -- Asiatische Börsen schließen tiefer
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am letzten Handelstag der Woche in sehr starker Verfassung. Auch der DAX stieg an. Am US-Aktienmarkt ging es am Freitag aufwärts. An den Börsen in Fernost ging es am Freitag derweil bergab.

