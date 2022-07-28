|
28.07.2022 12:59:00
Warren Buffett Bought More Apple Stock. Should Investors Follow Suit?
In today's market, it's not easy to find a technology company performing at a high level, but Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) continues to be one of the few to do so. The iPhone maker, which represents 40% of Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) investment portfolio, has outperformed financially of late despite shedding 16.7% of its value since the start of the year. This has created a unique buying opportunity for shrewd investors -- at least that's what Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett seems to think. The "Oracle of Omaha's" company bought $600 million worth of Apple stock during the first quarter of 2022, and I wouldn't be surprised to see the star stock picker scoop up additional shares if it continues to move lower in the coming trading sessions.Should investors follow Buffett and purchase Apple stock right now?Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Apple Inc.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Apple Inc.mehr Analysen
|29.07.22
|Apple Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|29.07.22
|Apple Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|29.07.22
|Apple Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
|29.07.22
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|25.07.22
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|29.07.22
|Apple Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|29.07.22
|Apple Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|29.07.22
|Apple Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
|29.07.22
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|25.07.22
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|29.07.22
|Apple Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|29.07.22
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|25.07.22
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|21.07.22
|Apple Buy
|UBS AG
|01.07.22
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|21.04.21
|Apple Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|19.11.20
|Apple Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|30.10.20
|Apple Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|14.10.20
|Apple Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|16.09.20
|Apple Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|29.07.22
|Apple Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|29.07.22
|Apple Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
|19.07.22
|Apple Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|13.07.22
|Apple Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|07.06.22
|Apple Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Apple Inc Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.1 Shs
|4 948,00
|-5,43%
|Apple Inc.
|159,52
|3,50%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen schließen in der Gewinnzone -- Bilanzen von Amazon und Apple überraschen positiv: ATX steigt vor dem Wochenende kräftig -- DAX höher -- Asiatische Börsen schließen tiefer
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am letzten Handelstag der Woche in sehr starker Verfassung. Auch der DAX stieg an. Am US-Aktienmarkt ging es am Freitag aufwärts. An den Börsen in Fernost ging es am Freitag derweil bergab.