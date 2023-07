Warren Buffett Bought the Dip on Occidental Petroleum. Should You?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Occidental Petroleum (NYSE: OXY) have sold off along with oil prices over the past year. The oil giant currently sits more than 20% below its 52-week high, weighed down by a roughly 30% decline in crude oil. While many other investors have been selling out of the oil stock, Warren Buffett's company, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B), has been buying the dip. Berkshire Hathaway recently bought another 2.1 million shares in the oil company. It now holds a quarter of Occidental Petroleum 's outstanding shares. Berkshire Hathaway has been an active buyer of Occidental Petroleum over the past couple of months. In late June, Berkshire spent $122.1 million to buy over 2.1 million shares at an average price of around $57 per share. Those purchases followed on the heels of buying nearly 4.7 million shares in late May for $273 million and spending more than $200 million to buy about 3.5 million shares earlier that month. Continue reading