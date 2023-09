Warren Buffett Bought the Wrong HP Stock: Here's How Investors Can Avoid the Same Mistake

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) revealed that it started buying PC and printer manufacturer Hewlett-Packard (NYSE: HPQ) -- simply known as HP -- in early 2022. After another round of buying in early 2023, it has become a top Buffett stock, although recent filings show Berkshire trimmed its position a bit over the summer.While that stake is only worth about 1% of Berkshire's total portfolio, the investment conglomerate owns over 12% of HP shares overall. But I believe Buffett bought the wrong HP stock, at least up until this point. Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE: HPE) was created in 2015 when the server and data center business was split from the PC and printer company. Since the start of 2022, HPE (as it's also known) has been far and away the better bet, generating a more than 12% total return versus a negative total return of over 20% for Buffett's HP pick. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel