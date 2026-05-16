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16.05.2026 18:30:00
Warren Buffett Calls This Investment "the Right Thing for Most People." 1 Vanguard ETF Makes His Case Perfectly.
Ever since the Federal Reserve's aggressive rate-hiking cycle in 2022 resulted in the worst performance for long-term Treasuries in decades, investors have mostly ignored fixed income in their portfolios. That's been especially true given the artificial intelligence (AI) boom, which has produced huge returns for tech, semiconductor, and growth stocks.Overweighting these stocks in a raging bull market isn't really Warren Buffett's style, nor is ignoring fixed income in a diversified portfolio. His value-tilted approach hasn't done particularly well in the past few years, but it's been undeniably successful over the decades that he's been investing.For most investors, he advocates for a simple approach that involves the majority of a portfolio being invested in the S&P 500 but also a modest allocation going to Treasury bills. For this purpose, Buffett would likely endorse an investment in the Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF (NASDAQ: VBIL).Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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