02.09.2022 13:20:00

Warren Buffett Can't Get Enough of Apple Stock. Should You Buy Now?

Warren Buffett's company, Berkshire Hathaway, bought its first shares of Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) in Q1 2016. The company continued adding to its position through 2018. After selling some of its shares through 2020, Berkshire reignited a buying spree of its favorite stock in 2022.At the end of Q2 2022, Berkshire owned 895 million Apple shares, making up nearly 43% of the company's stock portfolio. Alternatively, the stake represents about 22.5% of Berkshire's market cap and about 5.6% of all outstanding Apple shares. The stake makes Berkshire the third-largest shareholder behind index giants Vanguard and BlackRock.Regarding Apple, Buffett has remarked that it's probably the best business he knows of in the world and that the iPhone is a "sticky" product that keeps people within the company's ecosystem. Those comments speak to Buffett's voracious appetite for Apple shares, but what does he mean by "sticky"?Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

