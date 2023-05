Warren Buffett Collects Nearly $2 Billion in Annual Dividend Income From 2 Stocks (and Neither Is Apple or Bank of America)

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

As this past weekend demonstrated, few if any money managers can captivate the attention of investors quite like Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett. Since taking over as CEO of Berkshire Hathaway in the mid-1960s, Buffett has overseen a 3,787,464% return on his company's Class A shares (BRK.A). That's 153 times the total return, including dividends, of the benchmark S&P 500 over the same span. It takes more than luck to lap the performance of the S&P 500 by a factor of 153.Buffett's recipe for success is extensive, but the Oracle of Omaha is more than willing to share the "tricks" he's used to grow his wealth and that of his shareholders. These catalysts include approaching investments with a long-term mindset, gravitating to cyclical businesses, concentrating Berkshire Hathaway's investment portfolio, and putting money to work in brand-name companies with trusted management teams.Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett. Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue reading