Warren Buffett Could Have Bought Any of 60 Nasdaq 100 Companies With $71 Billion. Instead, He Piled It All Into 1 Stock.

For nearly six decades as CEO of conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B), Warren Buffett has been dazzling Wall Street with his investing prowess. Although Buffett is fallible just like the rest of us, he's overseen a greater than 4,200,000% aggregate return in his company's Class A shares (BRK.A) since taking over Berkshire Hathaway in the mid-1960s. Meanwhile, the benchmark S&P 500 hasn't even reached a cumulative 30,000% total return, including dividends, over the same stretch.Given the Oracle of Omaha's affinity for generating long-term profits, professional and everyday investors often track his buying and selling activity like hawks. Thankfully, Form 13 filings make mirroring Buffett's trades relatively simple.A 13F is a required quarterly filing by money managers with at least $100 million in assets under management. It's effectively a snapshot that allows investors to see what Wall Street's smartest investors have been buying and selling in the most recent quarter.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel