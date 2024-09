Warren Buffett Cut His Stake in Apple. Should You?

No contemporary investor is more studied and scrutinized than Warren Buffett. The chief executive officer of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) is a legend, so the investing community's fascination with his every move isn't surprising.One of Buffett's recent decisions has attracted quite a bit of attention. Berkshire Hathaway cut its stake in Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) by almost 50% during the second quarter. It came as a bit of a surprise to some investors, since Apple has been one of Buffett's favorite companies for years. Has the tech giant's investment thesis changed? Should investors follow Buffett's lead?It's not entirely clear why Buffett decided to sell Apple stock. We can make educated guesses, as many have. It's likely partly for tax reasons, an opinion based on Buffett's answer to a question regarding why the company he leads made this move.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool