Warren Buffett Doesn't Own Bitcoin, but His Company Is Betting $1 Billion on This Crypto Stock

Warren Buffett has made his dislike for Bitcoin known over the years. "In terms of cryptocurrencies, generally, I can say with almost certainty that they will come to a bad ending," he said in 2018 . At the time, Bitcoin was priced at about $15,000.Today, Bitcoin's value has soared above $50,000. Yet Buffett hasn't changed his tune. Even if someone offered him all the Bitcoin in the world for $25, Buffett said, he wouldn't take it. "Because what would I do with it?" he asked. "I'll have to sell it back to you one way or another. It isn't going to do anything." There's an exception to every rule. Buffett doesn't like Bitcoin, but that doesn't mean his holding company, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B), dislikes it.