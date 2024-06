Warren Buffett Doesn't Own Nvidia. Here's How He's Profited From the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock's Big Gains Anyway

Warren Buffett and tech stocks go together like...well, they usually don't go together. The legendary investor typically avoids stocks that are out of his wheelhouse. And tech isn't his strong suit.Unsurprisingly, Buffett doesn't own a single share of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA). So, has he missed out on the artificial intelligence (AI) stock's massive gains over the last few years? Not entirely.Although Buffett doesn't own any shares of Nvidia , Berkshire Hathaway's portfolio includes two exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that do. As a result, he has directly profited as Nvidia stock has skyrocketed.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel