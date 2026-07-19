Time Aktie
WKN DE: A11312 / ISIN: US8872281048
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19.07.2026 07:00:00
Warren Buffett Donated $6 Billion in Berkshire Hathaway Shares Recently -- and Cut the Gates Foundation Off for the First Time in 20 Years
There's a lot to admire about Warren Buffett. For example, he has been an amazing investor, growing the value of his company Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRKA) (NYSE: BRKB) by more than 6,000,000% (nearly 20% annually) over 60 years. In contrast, the S&P 500 index of 500 of America's biggest companies gained about 46,000% (10.5% annually, on average) over the same period.He's also one of the greatest philanthropists. While some billionaires keep doing whatever they can to get richer and richer, Buffett has been giving away billions over many years, moving himself down on lists of the richest people.Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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