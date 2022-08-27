|
27.08.2022 16:53:00
Warren Buffett Dumped This Stock, but Should You Buy Now and Hold Forever?
The price of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST) stock has more than quintupled in the last decade. Here are five reasons it's been so prosperous throughout its history and why the retail stock is still a buy for patient investors with plenty of time to sit on it.Costco is, first and foremost, a customer-centric business. The company works diligently with its vendors to acquire goods at the lowest possible prices and pass the savings on to customers. Not only that, Costco caps its markups at 15% maximum -- and most of its items are only marked up by 11%. Compared to other retailers who typically mark up their products by 25% to 50% (and up to 300% for wine), Costco sacrifices on its margins to keep customers happy.Costco's steady membership fees helped to stabilize revenues and raked in $3.9 billion in 2021 -- 80% of the total profit earned for the year. Not only does charging membership fees help Costco keep prices down, but it also fosters brand loyalty and helps retain customers.Continue reading
