Warren Buffett Dumps 45% of This Auto Stock: Time to Panic?

Warren Buffett once quipped that it would be wise for investors to be fearful when others are greedy, and greedy when others are fearful. As the automotive industry is on the cusp of major evolution with autonomous driving vehicles, vehicles as a service, and the transition to electric vehicles, what does Buffett dumping 45% of Berkshire Hathaway's holdings of General Motors (NYSE: GM) mean?Is it time to panic? Let's investigate.It's not enjoyable to own shares of a stock that the world's most famous investor dumped 45% of. But when you dig into what actually happened, it's really just Buffett putting his money where his mouth is, per his previously mentioned quote.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel