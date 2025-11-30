Bank of America Aktie
WKN: 858388 / ISIN: US0605051046
|
30.11.2025 12:45:00
Warren Buffett Dumps Apple and Bank of America to Pile Into This High-Yield Investment
Warren Buffett has been leading Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) since 1965, but at the end of this year, he's finally retiring at the age of 95. In that time, he's grown Berkshire Hathaway to a trillion-dollar company and made himself one of the world's richest people along the way.Berkshire Hathaway will surely look different without Buffett at the helm, but that hasn't stopped him and the company from making moves -- and some may be different from what we're used to seeing from the conglomerate. Over the past couple of years, Berkshire Hathaway has greatly reduced its stake in Apple and Bank of America, two companies that have routinely been among its largest holdings.As of the end of the third quarter, Berkshire Hathaway owns just over 238 million Apple shares, accounting for 21.4% of its stock portfolio. It owns just over 568 million Bank of America shares, making up 9.6% of its stock portfolio. These are still large holdings, no doubt, but they're much smaller than they've historically been.
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
