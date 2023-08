Warren Buffett Earns $1.1 Billion in Dividends From These 2 Stocks. You Can Mirror His Approach by Buying These 2 Ultra-High-Yielding Stocks Now and Holding Forever.

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) doesn't pay dividends. However, the famed investor likes to collect dividend income. Berkshire's investment portfolio is currently on track to haul in more than $6 billion in dividends over the next year. American Express (NYSE: AXP) and Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) are two of the top dividend payers in Warren Buffett's portfolio. That's largely because he bought shares years ago, and they've steadily increased their dividends. He now collects a lot more dividend income from those positions as a result.Investors interested in mirroring that approach should consider buying Verizon (NYSE: VZ) and W. P. Carey (NYSE: WPC). They pay big-time dividends that should continue growing in the future.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel