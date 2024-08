Warren Buffett Expects This Investment Holding to Balloon to $200 Billion of Berkshire's Portfolio. Hint: It's Not Apple.

Warren Buffett manages a massive portfolio for Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B). As of this writing, Berkshire's equity holdings total around $400 billion.By far the largest equity holding in the portfolio is Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL). The Oracle of Omaha poured tens of billions of dollars into Apple stock between 2016 and 2018, amassing a huge stake in the iPhone maker. That stake is now worth around $173 billion.But Buffett expects another asset held by Berkshire Hathaway to exceed $200 billion in value when Berkshire reports its second-quarter earnings, expected in early August. That is Berkshire's cash and cash equivalents balance, which Buffett invests almost all of in short-term Treasury bonds.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool