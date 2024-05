Warren Buffett Expects to Add at Least $11 Billion to This Investment in the Second Quarter

Warren Buffett knows it only takes a few smart investments to produce massive market-beating returns.He told shareholders that in the 58 years or so that he's been managing Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B), there have only been a half-dozen to a dozen decisions that have made an impact on its success as a business. The real secret: "We only swing at pitches we like," he said, a baseball metaphor he has used for over 25 years.Recently, there haven't been a lot of pitches in Buffett's sweet spot: Berkshire's stock sales have exceeded its purchases in each of the last six quarters. But there's one big holding that Buffett expects to keep adding to in the second quarter, and investors can't ignore it.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel