Delta Air Lines Aktie
WKN DE: A0MQV8 / ISIN: US2473617023
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18.05.2026 04:51:00
Warren Buffett Famously Bailed On Airlines in 2020. Now Berkshire Just Bet $2.65 Billion on Delta. Time to Buy?
In May 2020, Warren Buffett told Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRKB)(NYSE: BRKA) shareholders that the conglomerate had sold its entire stakes in Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL), American Airlines, United Airlines, and Southwest Airlines. "The world has changed for the airlines," he said at the company's virtual annual meeting, calling the original positions a mistake. Six years later, Berkshire is back.On Friday, the conglomerate filed its first 13F under new CEO Greg Abel, who took the helm from Buffett at the start of 2026. One big surprise: an entirely new $2.65 billion position in Delta. The 39.8 million-share stake instantly makes the Atlanta-based carrier Berkshire's 14th-largest holding and a 6.1% owner of the airline. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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