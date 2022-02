Warren Buffett Finds "Little That Excites" as Berkshire Profits Soar

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.It's hard out here for a magnate atop a $713 billion investment conglomerate.Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett, arguably the world's most closely watched investor, released his highly anticipated annual letter to shareholders on Saturday, the same day Berkshire reported its profits grew 45% in the last three months of 2021. His verdict? Stocks are overvalued, his old school businesses are doing just fine, and boy-oh-boy is it ever underwhelming looking for acquisitions right now.Continue reading