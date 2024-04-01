|
01.04.2024 09:05:00
Warren Buffett Has $157 Billion Invested in These 2 "Magnificent Seven" Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks
Warren Buffett doesn't typically invest in high-flying growth stocks building cutting-edge technology. "Berkshire is not big on newcomers," he jokes in his most recent annual letter to shareholders. Nonetheless, he's invested a huge portion of Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) portfolio in two artificial intelligence (AI) giants, both of whom are members of the vaunted Magnificent Seven.The Magnificent Seven is a group of megacap companies whose stocks have largely driven the performance of the S&P 500 since the start of 2023. They're mostly technology leaders and not the typical Buffett investment. But if Buffett sees value in these two stocks, they can likely produce strong returns for investors regardless of whether they lean more toward Buffett's investment style or more toward growth stocks.Here are the two Magnificent Seven AI stocks Buffett has sunk $158 billion into.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!