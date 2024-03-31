|
31.03.2024 10:44:00
Warren Buffett Has $159 Billion Invested in These 8 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks
Warren Buffett said in an interview with CNBC in April 2023 that artificial intelligence (AI) was "extraordinary." However, Buffett quickly added that he didn't "know if it's beneficial."Whatever the multibillionaire's opinion of AI is, he has already benefited financially from the technology. Buffett has invested $159 billion in these eight AI stocks -- and most of them have been big winners over the last 12 months. Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) is by far the biggest AI holding for Buffett. Berkshire Hathaway's stake in the tech giant is worth roughly $156.9 billion. The stock hasn't performed especially well over the last 12 months, though, due to sluggish sales growth.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
