06.04.2024 11:50:00
Warren Buffett Has $20 Billion Invested in This High-Yield Dividend Stock. Here's Why He Could Buy More Shares.
I recently counted the number of high-yield dividend stocks Warren Buffett had in his Berkshire Hathaway portfolio. The total came to 12 -- more than I had anticipated.It appears that Buffett likes high-yield dividend stocks more than I thought, and there's one that the legendary investor seems to be more bullish about than any other: Chevron (NYSE: CVX). Buffett has $20 billion invested in this high-yield dividend stock. Here's why he could buy more shares. Buffett only invests in a stock if he believes its valuation is attractive relative to its potential long-term earnings growth. If we had to identify one reason he likes Chevron, this would be it.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
