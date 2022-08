Warren Buffett Has 10% of Berkshire Hathaway's Portfolio in This Recession-Resistant Sector

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

To repurpose an old television commercial: When Warren Buffett talks, people listen. Buffett is one of the world's richest billionaires and most successful investors. Much of the investment community follows his every move, looking to bring some of the Buffett magic into their own portfolios.Buffett's moves are particularly interesting as the U.S. faces inflation plus fears of recession. Investors generally want safety in uncertain times. And Buffett, who's seen many flavors of recession, could shed light on where to find that safety.But Buffett doesn't buy and sell stocks based on what's happening with the economy. He's an all-weather investor -- choosing stocks that can survive all economic climates. That may be why he has 10% of Berkshire Hathaway's portfolio invested in consumer staples, a sector that's known for being recession-resistant.Continue reading