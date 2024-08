Warren Buffett Has 52.6% of Berkshire Hathaway's $312 Billion Portfolio Invested in 3 Phenomenal Stocks

Warren Buffett is one of the smartest investors around and has been for decades. As CEO of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B), Buffett offers tons of investment advice and commentary in his annual letters to shareholders and at the conglomerate's annual shareholders meeting in Omaha, Nebraska.Buffett's advice tends to be straightforward, but one topic that he can sound contradictory on is diversification. He's a staunch advocate of most investors sticking with S&P 500 index funds. He has even directed the executor of his estate to invest 90% of the money he leaves to his wife in an S&P 500 index fund after he passes. Such funds offer a diverse portfolio of stocks representing numerous industries.And yet, Berkshire Hathaway's $312 billion investment portfolio is heavily concentrated in just a few stocks. Its top three holdings account for nearly 53% of the portfolio's value. On that point, Buffett makes a great analogy: "If you have LeBron James on your team, don't take him out of the game just to make room for someone else. ... It's crazy to put money into your 20th choice rather than your first choice."Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool