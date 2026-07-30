Strategy Aktie
WKN: 722713 / ISIN: US5949724083
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30.07.2026 17:00:00
Warren Buffett Has Always Believed in This Simple Strategy. This Vanguard ETF Proves His Point.
Some of us might look at super-successful investors such as Warren Buffett and wonder what complex, esoteric things they must know about the stock market and about how to get rich. In many cases, though, these folks got rich in ways that we can, to a great degree, mimic.For example, a common investing maxim is to "buy and hold." (It's better expressed as "buy to hold," meaning that you intend to be a long-term investor -- as long as the investment remains promising.) Certainly, Warren Buffett believes in that strategy. And if you want to follow suit, Vanguard offers some exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that can help you.Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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