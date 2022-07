Warren Buffett Has Bet $279 Billion on These 10 Stocks

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

There are about four dozen stocks in Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) closely watched stock portfolio, but it is rather top-heavy. In fact, Berkshire's top 10 stock holdings make up 86% of the portfolio's entire market value.Additionally, while CEO Warren Buffett hasn't been responsible for every stock pick in the portfolio, he has personally chosen most of the portfolio's largest holdings. Here's an updated look at Berkshire's top 10 stock holdings, the current market values of each one, and which might be the Oracle of Omaha's favorites in the current economic climate.Berkshire Hathaway first bought shares of Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) in 2016 and quickly built up a rather large stake. With an average cost basis of about $38 per share, Berkshire is sitting on a 270% gain even after the recent downturn. Buffett loves the stickiness of Apple's business, created by its ecosystem of products and services, as well as its extremely loyal customer base.Continue reading