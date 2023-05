Warren Buffett Has Bet Over $156 Billion on These 2 Top AI Stocks

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Warren Buffett's mentor, Ben Graham, wrote The Intelligent Investor, one of the most revered investment books of all time. The title of that book is an apt description of Buffett himself.Today, though, we could perhaps describe Buffett in another way -- the artificial intelligence (AI) investor. The Oracle of Omaha ranks as one of the world's biggest investors in AI . Buffett has bet over $156 billion on two top AI stocks.It's probably not hard to guess which stock represents Buffett's biggest bet on AI. Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) owns nearly $155.5 billion worth of Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) stock, including shares in Berkshire subsidiary New England Asset Management's portfolio. Berkshire also has a significant stake in Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) that's currently worth more than $1.1 billion.