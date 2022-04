Warren Buffett Has Bet the Farm On These 3 Stocks

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett is arguably the greatest investor of our generation. Since taking the reins as CEO in 1965, the Oracle of Omaha, as he's now known, has created over $740 billion in value for shareholders (himself included), and delivered an aggregate return for the company's Class A shares (BRK.A) of 4,100,820%, as of April 25, 2022.There's no shortage of reasons for Buffett's success over the years. For instance, Buffett has an affinity for cyclical companies and dividend stocks, and has been willing to buy and hold high-quality businesses for decades to allow his investment thesis to shine.However, Berkshire Hathaway's success also has to do with Buffett's lack of diversification. Despite his company holding stakes in nearly four dozen securities, Buffett has bet the farm on the following three stocks.Continue reading