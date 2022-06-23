|
23.06.2022 12:12:00
Warren Buffett Has Bet the Farm on These 4 Stocks
If you want to be a successful investor, you'd do well to imitate Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett. When Buffett took over at Berkshire in the 1960s, the stock traded for less than $15 per share. Today, it trades at over $400,000. And the increase in shareholder value is due to astute investments from Buffett and company.Buffett's Berkshire often acquires companies outright. But it also invests in shares of public companies. If you were to glance at its holdings, you would conclude that it's betting the farm on Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), Bank of America, Chevron, and Coca-Cola -- these four stocks account for more than half of the value of its portfolio. But don't rush out to concentrate the majority of your net worth in just a few investment ideas like Buffett. If you want to be successful like him, there's some indispensable context for Berkshire's portfolio that you must understand first.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
