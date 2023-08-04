|
04.08.2023 11:06:00
Warren Buffett Has Bought Shares of This Company for 19 Consecutive Quarters -- and No, It's Not Apple
Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett has a way of captivating an audience. Since hosting Berkshire's first annual shareholder meeting in the cafeteria of an owned subsidiary in 1973, which drew a few dozen shareholders, the chance to hear the Oracle of Omaha speak now draws well over 30,000 shareholders and investors to Omaha, Nebraska every year.Riding Warren Buffett's coattails has been exceptionally profitable for those with long-term mindsets. He's overseen an average annual return of 19.8% for his company's Class A shares (BRK.A) since the mid-1960s (through the end of 2022), which perfectly doubles the annualized total return of the S&P 500 (9.9%) over the same time frame.Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett. Image source: The Motley Fool.
