11.03.2024 10:21:00

Warren Buffett Has Bought Shares of This Stock for 22 Consecutive Quarters -- and It's Not Apple or Occidental

There are a number of great money managers on Wall Street, but few, if any, can hold a candle to the "Oracle of Omaha," Warren Buffett. Since Buffett became CEO of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) in the mid-1960s, he's overseen a greater than 4,900,000% aggregate return in his company's Class A shares (BRK.A), and practically doubled up the annualized total return, including dividends, of the benchmark S&P 500.Patient investors have become financially independent mirroring the Oracle of Omaha's investments. This can be done by analyzing Berkshire's quarterly Form 13F filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. A 13F details what Wall Street's brightest minds purchased and sold in the most recent quarter.But while Berkshire Hathaway's 13Fs have clued investors into a number of businesses Buffett appreciates, the Oracle of Omaha's favorite stock to buy -- one which he's added to for 22 consecutive quarters -- won't be found on his company's 13F.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Apple Inc.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Apple Inc.mehr Analysen

07.03.24 Apple Neutral UBS AG
28.02.24 Apple Neutral UBS AG
06.02.24 Apple Neutral UBS AG
02.02.24 Apple Underweight Barclays Capital
02.02.24 Apple Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Apple Inc. 158,02 -0,03% Apple Inc.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Gewinnmitnahmen nach starker Vorwoche: ATX und DAX beenden Handel leichter -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich uneinheitlich
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt ging es zum Wochenstart abwärts. Der DAX gab nach. An der Wall Street geht es nach unten. Die größten Börsen in Asien schlugen am Montag unterschiedliche Richtungen ein.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen