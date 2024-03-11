|
11.03.2024 10:21:00
Warren Buffett Has Bought Shares of This Stock for 22 Consecutive Quarters -- and It's Not Apple or Occidental
There are a number of great money managers on Wall Street, but few, if any, can hold a candle to the "Oracle of Omaha," Warren Buffett. Since Buffett became CEO of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) in the mid-1960s, he's overseen a greater than 4,900,000% aggregate return in his company's Class A shares (BRK.A), and practically doubled up the annualized total return, including dividends, of the benchmark S&P 500.Patient investors have become financially independent mirroring the Oracle of Omaha's investments. This can be done by analyzing Berkshire's quarterly Form 13F filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. A 13F details what Wall Street's brightest minds purchased and sold in the most recent quarter.But while Berkshire Hathaway's 13Fs have clued investors into a number of businesses Buffett appreciates, the Oracle of Omaha's favorite stock to buy -- one which he's added to for 22 consecutive quarters -- won't be found on his company's 13F.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
