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WKN DE: 931020 / ISIN: US7135693098
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15.10.2026 21:17:00
Warren Buffett Has Championed This 1 Investment for Decades, and It Could Turn $200 per Month Into $1.2 Million
Even though Warren Buffett owns a portfolio of individual stocks, he's not a stock trader. As most people know, he buys high-quality businesses at attractive valuations and holds them until the narrative plays out.
For retail investors, however, that's not what Warren Buffett recommends. Sure, some folks have the time and the skill set to do deep research on companies and identify similar opportunities. But most people don't. They want to do the right thing and set aside money for longer-term goals like retirement. For them, simplicity is the better path.
That's why Buffett has long advocated that retail investors simply buy into an ultra-low-cost S&P 500 index fund, make regular monthly investments, resist the urge to sell everything when the market turns volatile, and keep that money invested for years, if not decades.
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