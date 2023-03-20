|
20.03.2023 10:06:00
Warren Buffett Has Given Wall Street Over 14 Billion Reasons to Be Cautious
When the Oracle of Omaha, Warren Buffett, buys or sells stocks, Wall Street wisely pays close attention. That's because Buffett has a history of vastly outperforming the benchmark stock indexes since becoming CEO of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) nearly six decades ago. Since taking the reins, he's overseen an aggregate gain of 3,787,464%, through Dec. 31, 2022, for his company's Class A shares (BRK.A).Mirroring the Oracle of Omaha's trading activity is often pretty simple. Since all companies with at least $100 million in assets under management are required to file Form 13F with the Securities and Exchange Commission each quarter, investors will always have a snapshot of what Buffett and his investing lieutenants, Ted Weschler and Todd Combs, have been buying and selling.However, Berkshire Hathaway's quarterly earnings reports tell an important tale, too.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!